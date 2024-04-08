1 Killed, Kansas Deputy Seriously Injured Following Head-On Crash

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was responding to a call when a truck went left of center on Highway 160 and hit him head-on.

By: News On 6

One person is dead and a Kansas deputy is injured after a crash near Independence on Sunday.

Authorities say the driver of the truck died at the scene and the deputy was transferred to a level one trauma center for serious injuries.

Three passengers from the truck were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.



