1 Killed, Kansas Deputy Seriously Injured Following Head-On Crash

Sunday, April 7th 2024, 9:43 pm
One person is dead and a Kansas deputy is injured after a crash near Independence on Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was responding to a call when a truck went left of center on Highway 160 and hit him head-on.
Authorities say the driver of the truck died at the scene and the deputy was transferred to a level one trauma center for serious injuries.
Three passengers from the truck were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
