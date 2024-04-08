Light Of Hope Town Hall Aims To Help Families Understand The Dangers Of Fentanyl

Oklahoma non-profit Light of Hope will be hosting a town hall on Tuesday night to help families protect their children. Cindy Griffith with Light of Hope and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler joined News On 6 to talk about the event and why this is an important topic for Oklahomans.

By: News On 6

Fentanyl remains a constant struggle for families and law enforcement across the country.

The town hall is Tuesday, April 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southern Hills United Methodist Church

The event is free and open to the public.



