Viewer Photos: 2024 Total Solar Eclipse In Oklahoma

Monday, April 8th 2024, 3:36 pm
News On 6 viewers shared their pictures of the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma on Monday.
The photos display just how incredible the sight was for thousands of Oklahomans.
Image Provided By: James Ross - Stroud, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Jake Patton - Valiant, OKlahoma, east of Idabel
Image Provided By: Mckenzie Johnson - Jay, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Mckenzie Johnson
Image Provided By: Matt Hartley - Sedan, Kansas
Image Provided By: Zoey Najera - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Jennifer Butcher - Moore, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Justin Adam Jones - Fort Cavazos, Texas
Image Provided By: Marisa Hendon - Norman, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Nelia Roberts - Hobart, Oklahom
Image Provided By: Marisa Hendon - Norman, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Zoey Najera - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Erin Bay, Whitefield, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Angel Dutton - Durant, Oklahoma
Image Provided By: Amanda Thomas - Broken Arrow
Image Provided By: Aiyana Fletcher - Chickasha, Oklahoma
Send us your photos to share!
April 8th, 2024
April 9th, 2024
April 9th, 2024
April 9th, 2024
April 9th, 2024
April 9th, 2024
April 9th, 2024
April 9th, 2024