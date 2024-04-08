Viewer Photos: 2024 Total Solar Eclipse In Oklahoma

Our viewers are beginning to share pictures of the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma.

Monday, April 8th 2024, 3:36 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


News On 6 viewers shared their pictures of the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma on Monday.

The photos display just how incredible the sight was for thousands of Oklahomans.

Image Provided By: James Ross - Stroud, Oklahoma

Image Provided By: Jake Patton - Valiant, OKlahoma, east of Idabel

Eclipse photo - Jay, Oklahoma Image Provided By: Mckenzie Johnson - Jay, Oklahoma

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Mckenzie Johnson

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Matt Hartley - Sedan, Kansas

eclipse - 2024Image Provided By: Zoey Najera - Tulsa, Oklahoma

eclipse - 2024Image Provided By: Jennifer Butcher - Moore, Oklahoma

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Justin Adam Jones - Fort Cavazos, Texas

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Marisa Hendon - Norman, Oklahoma

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Nelia Roberts - Hobart, Oklahom

eclipse shadows 2024Image Provided By: Marisa Hendon - Norman, Oklahoma

eclipse - 2024Image Provided By: Zoey Najera - Tulsa, Oklahoma



eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Erin Bay, Whitefield, Oklahoma

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Angel Dutton - Durant, Oklahoma

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Amanda Thomas - Broken Arrow

eclipse 2024Image Provided By: Aiyana Fletcher - Chickasha, Oklahoma


