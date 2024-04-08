'Totally Worth It': Discovery Lab Invites Visitors For Eclipse Viewing

Folks at Tulsa's Discovery Lab put in a lot of work to get ready for Monday's eclipse. They gave away hundreds of eclipse glasses and offered a unique experience.

-

Folks at Tulsa's Discovery Lab put in a lot of work to get ready for Monday's eclipse.

They gave away hundreds of eclipse glasses and offered a unique experience.

As the moon began to roll into its temporary spot over the sun, a crowd rolled to the Discovery Lab.

“To gather together as a community and imagine and dream and learn a little about science together? Priceless,” said Chip Lindsey with the Discovery Lab.

“This is the perfect place to be, honestly,” said Amy Lesh.

Monday was a day she had been waiting for and even losing sleep over.

“I was really excited, just this nervous anticipation that turned into a lot of excitement when I woke up this morning,” she said.

Those moments of anticipation turned into moments of celebration as Mother Nature switched gears.

“The sun is very yellow, and the moon is covering it,” said 9-year-old Reagan, who's seeing an eclipse for the first time.

“I've never seen anything like it,” she added.

Whether viewing the eclipse with their own eyes, a telescope, or a giant pair of eclipse glasses, for the viewers, the moment may have been brief, but the memories are here to stay.

“Even though it's not 100% totality here, I still think it’s totally worth it,” said Lesh.