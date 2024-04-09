‘It’s Just A Wonder’: Looking Back On 2024 Eclipse

People from around the world traveled to Oklahoma on Monday to see the total solar eclipse. Most wanted to be in the Southeastern part of the state where the moon completely blocked the sun.

By: News On 6

Some people came from as far away as California to Denmark because it was just an experience too good to miss.

People say there are no words to describe seeing a total solar eclipse in person.

"Oh, it's wonderful,” said Nita Self. “It's just a wonder. I'm amazed. This is my first one ever, so it really is amazing. Amazing."

"It was just a neat experience,” said Jamie Juescheke from Utah. “We saw the one in 2017 up in Idaho. The streetlights turned on. The crickets started chirping. It was just otherworldly. It was amazing."

One family traveled from Los Angeles to Idabel for the experience.

"It's great. We'd hope to have the whole family here, but only big sister got to come because we didn't think the rest of them would be able to enjoy the trip. But I think it will be a great memory for her," Todd Mabey said.

Some folks came from overseas to see their second total eclipse.

"We saw the one in ‘17 in North Carolina, in Bryson City,” said Ane Murphy from Denmark. “The minute it was over, we just thought, when is this going to happen again? When is the next one? So we've actually been planning this trip for seven years."

"It's addictive,” Murphy added. “It is just so magical, the moment it goes from 99 percent partial to 100 percent total solar eclipse. It is so much magic, you can't describe it in words or pictures or anything. When you're there, it's goosebumps all over."

Lots of people in Green Country sent News On 6 fun pictures on Monday.

The next time there will be a total solar eclipse in North America will be in 2044- but the next time there will be a solar eclipse you can see in Oklahoma will be 2045.