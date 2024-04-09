1 Dead After Osage County Crash Monday

Monday, April 8th 2024, 7:52 pm

By: News On 6


OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. -

One person is dead after a crash in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that the collision occurred on Monday around 11:28 a.m., on Oklahoma Highway 99, south of County Road 5238.

79-year-old Wayne Brown was transported from the scene to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced deceased, OHP confirmed.

OHP stated that the crash was caused by one vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic and striking the vehicle driven by Brown.

The other individual involved in the crash was injured, OHP stated.
