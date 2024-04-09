Tulsa Drillers Prepared For Home Opener At ONEOK Field

Baseball is back in downtown Tulsa! The Drillers host the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night, April 9, for their home opener. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at ONEOK Field with what fans can expect.

By: News On 6

-

Baseball is back in downtown Tulsa! The Drillers host the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night, April 9, for their home opener.

The first pitch will be thrown at 7 p.m. Tuesday. In the off season, the Drillers completely replaced the playing surface for the first time since 2009.

This season will see the most fireworks shows ever with every Friday game being followed by fireworks. Several fan giveaways will also be offered throughout the season and lots of new foods to try.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at ONEOK Field with what fans can expect. CLICK HERE to get tickets and more information.