Tulsa Drillers Fans Celebrate Opening Night

The Tulsa Drillers' home opener was Tuesday evening at OneOK Field, where thousands of fans watched them take on the Arkansas Travelers. Many people say they love how the Drillers go all-out for the home opener, and they didn’t want to miss it.

OneOk Field in Downtown Tulsa is the place for baseball fans.

“It’s opening night," said Chris Swafford. "You got to do this.”

The Patterson family goes to as many Drillers games as they can.

“I just love baseball and I love enjoying family time and the Drillers are the best baseball team ever," said Zayden Patterson.

“I grew up loving baseball and to be honest, I wish that I had somebody growing up to share the love of the game with like I can with my boys," said Zach Patterson.

They say the fun is more than just the game but the whole experience.

“I like watching because I was a big softball player when I was little and I just like coming for the entertainment and stuff," said Tylee Banks.

“This is my niece, and I just enjoy things I can do with her that are family bonding experiences," said Tara Phillips. "Coming to a baseball game is kind of a wholesome experience that we can do together and something she enjoys and I enjoy.”

People love having a team right here in Green Country.

“We’ve had hockey for a long time, now we’ve got indoor football back, we’ve always had the Drillers here," said Swafford. "But it’s great to have some place to bring your wife, and your kids, and it’s wholesome entertainment.”

The Drillers will play again at OneOK Field on Wednesday at noon.