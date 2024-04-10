Tulsa Public Schools Expanding Mental Health Resources

Thanks to a $9 million federal grant, more students in the Tulsa area will have access to mental health resources at school.

That money means more therapists, case managers, and behavioral health workers in more schools.

Since January, Family and Children Services has expanded its support into 11 new schools.

Two of those schools are in the Jenkins School District, two charter schools in Tulsa, and seven at Tulsa Public Schools.

People agree the need for mental health support for students is greater than ever.

"We know our schools are under-resourced, and they've been burdened with lots of different things that they are required to do every day, and we're just here to hopefully be able to take that mental health strain, that behavioral, emotional issues, that suicidality, and those things,” Faith Crittenden with Family and Children Services said. “We really want to come in and partner and collaborate and provide them the support that they need so that they can focus on the academic piece that they're there to do."

Family and Children Services offers support and licensed professionals to 65 schools in Green Country.

Tulsa Public Schools is one of their major partners and said the following:

The ability to have mental health resources available on-site during the school day helps foster wellbeing and is crucial to building the safe, supportive environments necessary for young people to thrive.

Right now, with the expansion, Family and Children Services is helping Broken Arrow, Union, TPS, Jenks, and a few charter schools.