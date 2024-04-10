Patio Season Begins At Mother Road Market With 2 New Businesses

It's patio season and Mother Road Market is ready to welcome families to enjoy it. The food hall has a few new faces and features. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to tell us all about it.

By: News On 6

-

Mother Road Market is introducing new concepts and features this spring.

The 27,000-square-foot food hall is located at 11th and Lewis in Tulsa.

"At the core of Mother Road Market, we are really here to help entrepreneurs grow their business," said Carly Fussell with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

Tim Dombrow, owner of Railhead Coffee Co., is one of the newest faces inside.

"You know if you would have told me a year and a half ago that I would be here in the market, I would have said you are crazy," he said.

The coffee business started out as just a hobby for Dombrow. He ran Railhead Coffee Co. solely out of a mobile trailer for nearly 2 years.

"I just was out on the weekends slinging coffee and things just kept growing organically," Dombrow added.

Now, the smell of his freshly brewed coffee fills the food hall, a first for Mother Road Market. "Coffee is something that we had heard from the community that they really missed having here," said Fussell.

That and more options for desserts. To meet the need, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation brought in Deep Freeze Deli. The owner, Bobby, makes freeze-dried candy in a variety of flavors.

Over at Railhead Coffee Co. the menu is still expanding. "We do hot drip coffee, cold brew, specialty espresso beverages," Dombrow continued saying, "We are going to get Italian sodas here for the spring and summer and I am also going to get a nitro coffee pour on tap."

Outside on the Mother Road Market patio are more new additions. The Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation partnered with Fab Lab Tulsa to design play structures for the space.

Fussell said, "They are engraved with lots of different Route 66 landmarks, so kids can climb through them, and just kind of explore everything that Route 66 has to offer."

An untraditional approach to the restaurant experience and a perfect fit for entrepreneurs like Tim.

He said, "Come on down to the market, bring your family, enjoy some good food, some shopping, and get your caffeine fix on Route 66."