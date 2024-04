Tulsa Police say they pulled over a driver who was speeding on the Broken Arrow Expressway who said he was on his way to do his laundry.

By: News On 6

The department says the driver was going 107 miles per hour in a 65-mile-an-hour speed zone.

The driver got a speeding ticket and is looking at a $500 fine.