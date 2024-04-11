Families Of Murdered Henryetta Teens Plan Memorial Bike Ride One Year Later

The families of two teenagers murdered in Henryetta last May are holding a memorial event and motorcycle ride for the one-year anniversary. The families are asking people to sign up to ride and come enjoy food trucks and live music.

They’re expecting thousands of people to be in Henryetta on May 5th and they hope to make this an annual event as another way to keep the victims' memories alive.

The motorcycles will meet up at Nichols Park before going on a 22-mile drive through town.

“Five kids passed away last May 1, and the one-year anniversary is coming up," said Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer, one of the teens who was murdered. "We want to do something to remember them every year, to keep their legacy going.”

Brittany Brewer was one of those killed by convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden.

She and a friend, Ivy Webster, were spending the night with the McFaddens when he killed them, his wife Holly, and her three children, Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo, and Tiffany Guess, then himself.

Brewer hopes people will come to show their support in the fight to strengthen punishments for pedophiles.

“It doesn’t matter who you ride for or ride with; put your differences aside for one day and come support this cause," said Brewer.

Brewer says they are expecting thousands of people to come from all over the country.

“There’s several, not just in state, but about 2,500 to 2,800 bikes coming out of state, as far as New York City coming in," said Brewer.

He also says there will be a memorial event in the United Kingdom.

He’s thankful to see so many people supporting the kids and the families’ message.

“It’s just amazing," said Brewer. "Amazing to see that much support and going. I’m just out of words to really say.”

He says you don’t have to ride a motorcycle to support the cause.

“Pass the word out, get the word out," said Brewer. "If you know somebody that owns a vendor business or a food truck, pass it out. I know we’ve already got several businesses that have stepped up to sponsor.”

The form to pre-register for the bike ride can be found here.

If you are a vendor, band, or operate a food truck, you can fill out a form here.