69th Annual SpringFest Comes To Tulsa's Woodward Park

The 69th Annual SpringFest is being held this weekend at Woodward Park. Briana Hefley-Shepard with The Garden Center at Woodward Park joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this year's SpringFest and what guests can expect.

By: News On 6

The 69th Annual SpringFest is being held this weekend at Woodward Park.

The free event known as the longest-running garden market in the state donates all proceeds to education and beautification programs.

The two-day event is Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and is estimated that 3,000-5,000 shoppers will attend each day. Organizers are encouraging people to carpool, bring wagons, and wear sunscreen.

Image Provided By: News On 6