69th Annual SpringFest Comes To Tulsa's Woodward Park

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 8:01 am
The 69th Annual SpringFest is being held this weekend at Woodward Park.
The free event known as the longest-running garden market in the state donates all proceeds to education and beautification programs.
Briana Hefley-Shepard with The Garden Center at Woodward Park joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this year's SpringFest and what guests can expect.
The two-day event is Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival is free to attend and is estimated that 3,000-5,000 shoppers will attend each day. Organizers are encouraging people to carpool, bring wagons, and wear sunscreen.
