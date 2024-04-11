69th Annual SpringFest Comes To Tulsa's Woodward Park

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 8:01 am

By: News On 6


The free event known as the longest-running garden market in the state donates all proceeds to education and beautification programs.

Briana Hefley-Shepard with The Garden Center at Woodward Park joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this year's SpringFest and what guests can expect.

SpringFest 2024

The two-day event is Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and is estimated that 3,000-5,000 shoppers will attend each day. Organizers are encouraging people to carpool, bring wagons, and wear sunscreen.

SpringFest 2024Image Provided By: News On 6
