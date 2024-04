The Tulsa Zoo is giving its Malayan tigers some special attention before the annual zoo run.

By: News On 6

The tiger is the logo for the 54th year of the Tulsa Zoo run. So one of the tigers got an 80-pound bison leg. The Malayan tiger is critically endangered with an estimated 150 or fewer living in the wild.

The Tulsa Zoo has four of them. The run is set for April 20th.