Summer time is a great time to pick up some pool noodles, but did you know you can have fun with them away from the water too? Courtney Gosnell showed News On 6 how to make a pool noodle pom pom shooter.

By: News On 6

1. Cut the pool noodles to approximately 4-5 inches in length.

2. Tie the balloon in a knot on the open end. Cut off the closed end of the balloon.

3. Place the cut open end of the balloon over the end of a pool noodle. This will create the pom pom launcher.

4. Duct tape the balloon around the pool noodle to secure it in place.

5. Place a Pom Pom into the open end of the noodle, pull back the balloon, release and shoot the pom poms.



