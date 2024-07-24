Wednesday, July 24th 2024, 6:39 pm
Summer time is a great time to pick up some pool noodles, but did you know you can have fun with them away from the water too?
Courtney Gosnell showed News On 6 how to make a pool noodle pom pom shooter.
1. Cut the pool noodles to approximately 4-5 inches in length.
2. Tie the balloon in a knot on the open end. Cut off the closed end of the balloon.
3. Place the cut open end of the balloon over the end of a pool noodle. This will create the pom pom launcher.
4. Duct tape the balloon around the pool noodle to secure it in place.
5. Place a Pom Pom into the open end of the noodle, pull back the balloon, release and shoot the pom poms.
