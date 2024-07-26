Pryor Wrestling Event To Raise Money For Charity

Family-friendly wrestling is coming to Pryor. On Saturday, some of the biggest names in Oklahoma wrestling will compete to raise money for charity at an event called Wrestling For A Cause.

By: News On 6

-

Family-friendly wrestling is coming to Pryor.

On Saturday, some of the biggest names in Oklahoma wrestling will compete to raise money for charity at an event called Wrestling For A Cause.

WFC Champion Tim Rockwell and "Unbreakable Bad Boy" Justin Lee joined News On 6 to talk more about it.

The event is being held at the Burdick Center in Pryor.

Fan Fest starts at 3, and the first match is at 7.

The proceeds from this year's event are going to Oklahoma Freedom Flight.