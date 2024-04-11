LeAnne Taylor On Broadway Ahead Of The Outsiders Musical Premiere

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 5:33 pm

By: News On 6


NEW YORK CITY -

The red carpet premiere of the Outsiders Musical is happening Thursday night in New York City.

The musical is based on the book by Tulsan S.E. Hinton, which is set here in Tulsa.

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor reports live from outside the Jacobs Theater on Broadway ahead of the premiere.

Jacobs Theater - The Outsiders - April 11, 2024Image Provided By: Griffin Media

The Outsiders Musical - April 2024Image Provided By: Griffin Media

The Outsiders Musical - April 2024Image Provided By: Griffin Media
