Tulsan S.E. Hinton wrote The Outsiders and the movie was famously shot here, too. Now a Broadway musical version of the story is finally opening to the public. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor is also in New York for the show and has a look at some of the excitement.

Now a Broadway musical version of the story is finally opening to the public. Several city leaders will be in the audience when the performers take the stage on Wednesday. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor is also in New York for the show and has a look at some of the excitement.