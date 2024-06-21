Zach Bryan Announces List Of Bars, Including 4 In Oklahoma, That Will Play New Album Songs Ahead Of Release

Grammy-award-winning artist Zach Bryan is giving Oklahomans the first chance to listen to his upcoming album before it's released.

Grammy-award-winning artist Zach Bryan is giving Oklahomans the first chance to listen to his upcoming album before it's released.

Bryan is hosting a pre-release block party at Dobbie's Bar in Dewey on Monday from noon to 11 p.m.

Those in attendance will get to hear Bryan's new "The Great American Bar Scene" album before anyone else in the country.

Bryan will host 23 listening parties in all, including three others in Oklahoma.

Those will be at Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, Roosters Bar in Owasso and Iron Horse Saloon in Oologah, Bryan's hometown.