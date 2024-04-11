Bartlesville Investigation Into 9-Month-Old Girl's Death At Daycare Finds No Evidence Of Negligence

Bartlesville Police said so far there’s no evidence there was any negligence or malicious intent by anyone at the daycare.

Bartlesville Police are investigating after they say a 9-month-old baby girl passed away while at daycare this week.

Police tell News On 6 the baby was found unresponsive during nap time.

Police say this is a tragic situation for everyone. They say so far there’s no evidence there was any negligence or malicious intent by anyone at the daycare.

Right now, investigators are waiting on the Medical Examiner's report to determine the baby’s cause and manner of death.

Because police do not suspect anything malicious at this time, News On 6 is choosing not to name the daycare.

Police say they got a call on Monday that a baby was found unresponsive while napping at the daycare. First responders took the 9-month-old to the hospital where she passed away.

Investigators say the baby didn’t have any noticeable bruises or wounds.

Police say they have poured a lot of resources into this investigation and have been working alongside the district attorney and DHS, so they're encouraging people to not spread rumors or speculate.

“We’ve been in contact with the medical examiner and given some unofficial preliminary information, which kind of answers some questions, but again it’s not final until we have it in the report," said Captain Daniel Elkins with Bartlesville Police. “It’s a very heavy situation, we wish the best to the family and just everyone involved in this situation.”

The full Medical Examiner's report could take weeks to complete.

News On 6 did ask the daycare for an interview, but the owner declined.