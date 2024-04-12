Man Killed In Burned Down Latimer County Home Sparks Homicide Investigation

Deputies said John Welsh was found dead in a house that burned down near Yanush on Jan. 1, 2024.

By: News On 6

Latimer County deputies are investigating a homicide after they said a man was killed and his house was set on fire.

They said they received a report that Welsh's car was on fire in Pushmataha County that same day.

They said they're waiting for DNA evidence to be processed but want anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 918-465-2161.