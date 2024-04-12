Glenpool Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Strangling Wife With Belts

Documents show that Paul Thompson tried to kill his wife in March of 2023 by beating her with a belt and strangling her with it until it broke.

By: News On 6

A federal judge sentenced a Glenpool man to 18 years in prison for strangling his wife with three different belts.

Documents show that Paul Thompson tried to kill his wife in March of 2023 by beating her with a belt and strangling her with it until it broke.

They show he then grabbed another and dragged her by the neck with it until that one broke, then got a third belt.

Records show he also strangled a previous girlfriend in 2018.