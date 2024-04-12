'We Still Deserve Answers': Family Of Man Found Dead In Well Remain Skeptical

The family of a teenager whose body was found in a well in Delaware County has questions about his death. Trey Glass's body was found in Kansas, Oklahoma, after going missing four months ago.

-

The family of a teenager whose body was found in a well in Delaware County has questions about his death. Trey Glass's body was found in Kansas, Oklahoma, after going missing four months ago.

Every step of the way, Trey's family kept track of every spot searched. After his remains were found, the family said they weren't stopping there.

"He was a loving person, you know, full of life," these are just a few of the words Emma Sanders used to describe the memory of her cousin, Trey Glass. "He was all about his family, I mean he loved to babysit his nephews and nieces when they were little. He loved to play basketball. He was just an all-around small community person you know," she said.

Trey Glass went missing in December of 2023.

In April of 2024, tribal officials said his remains were found in the bottom of a well in Kansas, Oklahoma.

"We just don't agree with what they're telling our families as far as how he was found," Sanders said.

She said the days following were the hardest.

"It's heartbreaking you know, devastating, and still disbelief you know," but the family said it's also shown the impact Trey's life and search had on the community. "He put a big impact on people's lives. He brought a lot of people together, this small-town kid that was full of life, full of smiles, brought a lot of people together. Brought our family together," said Sanders.

Since his disappearance, his family hasn't stopped searching.

"We still deserve answers, and me being the spokesperson for my family, I feel like I need to push forward for those answers, and they're just not going to stop here," Sanders said, searching for more answers, and ways to keep his memory alive, "I won't let Trey be forgotten, he's not ever going to be forgotten," she said.