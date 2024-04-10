Remains Identified In Kansas, Okla. As Missing Teen

A body that was pulled from a well in Kansas, Oklahoma has been identified as Trey Glass, according to the Cherokee Nation.

Wednesday, April 10th 2024, 6:53 pm

By: News On 6


KANSAS, Okla -

A body that was pulled from a well in Kansas, Oklahoma has been identified as Trey Glass, according to the Cherokee Nation.

According to the Cherokee Nation Marshals, the body was found near US Highway 412 and OK Highway 10. The body was pulled from a 20-foot-deep well on a farm by a dive team, according to the marshals.

A Kasey Alert was issued for Glass in December.

The medical examiner will determine how he died

Previous Stories:

  1. Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For 19-Year-Old In Delaware County
  2. Body Pulled From Well In Kansas, Okla.﻿
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 10th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024