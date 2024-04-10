Remains Identified In Kansas, Okla. As Missing Teen

A body that was pulled from a well in Kansas, Oklahoma has been identified as Trey Glass, according to the Cherokee Nation.

By: News On 6

According to the Cherokee Nation Marshals, the body was found near US Highway 412 and OK Highway 10. The body was pulled from a 20-foot-deep well on a farm by a dive team, according to the marshals.

A Kasey Alert was issued for Glass in December.

The medical examiner will determine how he died

