Body Pulled From Well In Kansas, Okla.

The body was pulled from a 20-foot-deep well on a farm by a dive team, according to the marshals.

By: News On 6

A body has been pulled from a well in Kansas, Oklahoma, according to Cherokee Nation Marshals.

The Marshals are working to identify the body and inform family.

According to the Cherokee Nation Marshals, the body was found near US Highway 412 and OK Highway 10. The body was pulled from a 20-foot-deep well on a farm by a dive team, according to the marshals.

The body is with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office as they work to identify the person.