Henryetta Physician Educating Others During Alcohol Awareness Month

Alcoholism, much like other substance abuse issues, doesn't just impact the person who drinks, it impacts their family and friends, causing emotional and financial damage to relationships.

With April being alcohol awareness month, a local physician is working to educate people about the impact alcohol has on your body.

Dr. Carl Glidden, the medical director of emergency medicine at at Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, said helping connect a friend or family member with a physician and enrolling in support groups are the best ways to give support.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, between 700,000 and 950,000 adult Oklahomans need services for substance abuse, with most not receiving the care they need.

Most alcoholics have a poor diet, and Glidden said a host of problems can come from abusing alcohol, such as liver and kidney failure, brain damage, alcohol related seizures which can all lead to death.

“A non-addicted person might have a drink and go 'well that’s a nice warm feeling and that kind of gives me a good feeling,'" Glidden said. "Unfortunately, people that are prone to addiction will take that drink and say 'wow, this is like the best thing that I’ve ever had in my life, I want do more.'”

Hillcrests' End Dependence program has admitted 205 patients for medical stabilizing purposes from the use of alcohol.