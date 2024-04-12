Animal Aid of Tulsa Looks To Bring Pets To Their Forever Homes With Adoption Event

Animal Aid will host an adoption event at Cabin Boy’s Brewery this Saturday. This group has been rescuing injured, sick, and abused stray dogs and cats and finding them homes since 1961. Executive Director Maggie Brown and Tyrod joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this year's event.

By: News On 6

Animal Aid of Tulsa has been rescuing injured, sick, and abused stray dogs and cats and finding them homes since 1961.

The Adoption Event will begin on Saturday at Cabin Boys Brewery on East 7th Street from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be 3-4 dogs at the Brewery. One important note is that Animal Aid is a foster-based rescue so most of their animals are in foster homes.

We typically have several animals on-site at our facility and can also make arrangements to have an extra animal there if needed.

Visit AnimalAid.org for more information about pets to adopt.



