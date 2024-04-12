Softball League In Broken Arrow Gives Adults With Disabilities A Place To Play

Challenger Sports Complex is home to the Broken Arrow Adult Softball Club. Within that are several leagues, including the Challengers Adaptive Baseball program for kids and adults with disabilities.

A Broken Arrow ballpark is busy once again with spring ball in full swing.

Challenger Sports Complex is home to the Broken Arrow Adult Softball Club. Within that are several leagues, including the Challengers Adaptive Baseball program for kids and adults with disabilities.

Bryan Miller has played in it for 17 years and was excited for opening night. He is a member of the Tornadoz who played against the Twisters Thursday night.

Miller is known around the ballpark for hitting homers and cheering others on, no matter what jersey they are in.

"They have made this family with each other," said Twisters coach Whitney Hostetter. "They come out and are supportive of each other no matter what team they are on."

Challenger Sports Complex was built with this league in mind. Director of Operations Brad Gordon said the city bond used to fund it also included a bond package to establish an adaptive field.

"The adaptive field is for youth and adults with disabilities," said Gordon. "It is a smaller field, but it is all turf, infield and outfield."

It gives the athletes their very own place to learn the game and fall in love with it.

"They learn to bat, they play defense, and we are learning about success and how to handle failure as well," Hostetter said.

Lessons they can take with them even after the season is over.

To learn more about the Challengers Adaptive Baseball program or the Broken Arrow Adult Softball Club visit their website here.