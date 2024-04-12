Tulsa Students Head To National Business Professionals Of America Competition In Chicago

Four students from Edison Preparatory Schools in Tulsa are headed to Chicago next month for The National Business Professionals of America Competition.

This is the first time in years the school has sent kids to this competition.

Business Professionals of America teaches students real-world business and problem-solving skills, and these kids worked all year for the chance to compete against students from across the country.

One of the students, Colin Clingan, heads off to college next year, and he feels prepared.

Partly because of the skills he learned in a club offered at Edison, the Business Professionals of America.

"I think these are skills they will teach in college, so I already have a baseline understanding of those skills, and I think it's going to help me further build upon those skills and kind of give me a leg up if you will,” Clingan said.

Skills like knowing how to create a resume and a website will help kids prepare for careers in graphic design, entrepreneurship, computer programming, and more.

He, Jamarris Jenkins, Avery Majors, and Jesse Johnson will have a chance to show off what they know in a national competition.

"I have learned word processing,” Jenkins said. “With word processing, we have to fix words. There would be mistakes, and they wouldn't be spelled correctly. They gave us an email that was all messed up. It was everywhere, and we had to go in and fix everything."

Jenkins qualified after finishing first in his competition at the state level.

"We walked up, called us onto the stage, and said, 'Jesse Johnson, second place,' and I said, 'What! That's not right,'” Jenkins said. “And then they said Jamarris Jenkins, first place, and I thought something had to go wrong here."

No matter how the students finish nationally, they know these skills will help them succeed in the future. The competition starts on May 9th. If you’re interested in donating to help the kids get to Chicago, you can contact richmch@tulsaschools.org and brownmi3@tulsaschools.org.





