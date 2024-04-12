Tulsa County Deputies Capture Fugitive Hiding In Closet After Week-Long Manhunt Following Pursuit

Body camera video shows deputies arresting Gael Lopez after finding him hiding in a closet at another woman’s apartment.

-

Tulsa County deputies arrested a man who has been on the run for a week after they say he led deputies on a chase with his one-year-old baby and the baby's mother in the car.

Body camera video shows deputies arresting Gael Lopez after finding him hiding in a closet at another woman’s apartment.

Deputies say during the chase, Lopez crashed in his mother's front yard in west Tulsa, then ran from the car leaving his baby and the baby's mother behind.

That’s how deputies quickly knew who the suspect was and spent the last week looking for him.

Related Story: Pursuit Ends Near Charles Page And 51st West Avenue In Tulsa, Authorities On Scene

Deputies say they found Lopez hiding out in a closet at his current girlfriend's apartment after deputies received a tip he may be there. Deputies say when they got to the apartment, they saw Lopez and Angelina Green through the glass door so they knew he was there.

"They make entry into the apartment because the female suspect will not open the door. We know she's in there. We know the suspect is in there,” said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also arrested Green for harboring a fugitive.

Deputies say it all started last Thursday night when they tried to stop Lopez in a stolen car, but he took off and led deputies on a chase.

They say after Lopez crashed, he ran off and deputies and Tulsa police searched but couldn't find him.

"He left the baby's mother and the baby in the car to deal with the consequences of his actions, he took no accountability and was not concerned for their safety one bit at all,” said Roebuck. "I think they were just grateful the baby was okay. We have reckless, high-speed behavior, taking corners very quickly, running through stop lights, that's incredibly dangerous."

Lopez is now in the Tulsa County jail for kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, child endangerment and running from deputies. Records show he was arrested a few months ago for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

﻿