Law enforcement is at the scene in Tulsa where a chase reportedly ended with a crash Thursday night.

By: News On 6

-

Law enforcement is at the scene in Tulsa where a chase reportedly ended with a crash Thursday night.

Tulsa County deputies are staged near Charles Page Boulevard and 51st St. W. where the chase ended around 9:30 p.m.

News On 6 has a crew at the scene to gather information.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.