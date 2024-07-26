2 Killed, Another Injured In Henryetta Stabbing

Henryetta Police say someone stabbed three people, killing two and leaving a third person hurt.

Henryetta Police say someone stabbed three people, killing two and leaving a third person hurt.

Police say this happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. They said the person responsible also stabbed themself and was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Police say everyone involved is from Latin America, and there is a language barrier with both the surviving victim and the suspect.

Police Chief Steve Norman says that because of that, they have yet to identify anyone involved.

Norman also said the home where this took place was filled with marijuana.

Neighbors told officers everyone involved moved to Henryetta just a few months ago.

Norman says crimes like this are unusual for his community.

“The truth is, in Henryetta, people know each other,” said the police chief. “This type of double homicide in Henryetta is virtually unheard of.”

Norman said they’re working with the FBI and the District 25 violent crimes task force.