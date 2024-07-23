Driver Of Fatal Tulsa Hit & Run In 2023 Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

A man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash on a Tulsa sidewalk in March 2023.

By: News On 6

Marlon Evans is convicted of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality collision, driving without a driver's license and failure to carry insurance, according to OSCN.

Tulsa Police said Evans was seen driving on 61st St. on March 4, 2023, where witnesses said he veered off the road and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

They said he never stopped to help the victim, 53-year-old Michael Cobb.

