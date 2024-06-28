Man In Custody In Connection To Shooting Outside Tulsa County Courthouse

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said is connected to the shooting outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Wednesday.

9:30 p.m. UPDATE: Tulsa Police arrested a man they said is connected to the shooting outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Officers said Travis Ruff was driving a stolen pickup when someone in the truck, started firing shots as Ruff drove away.

Ruff was later arrested at an apartment complex near 51st Street South and 145th Avenue.

Ruff is currently on probation in four cases and has warrants out for his arrest in two other cases, for failing to show up for court.

Police have not arrested the person who was shooting.

Two men are being questioned in connection with the shooting outside the Tulsa County Courthouse.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, following a hearing in a murder case, where a 12-year-old boy was killed by mistake in a gang killing.

Officers tracked down the car used in the shooting as well and it's been taken into custody for evidence.

They say they also recovered some guns and drugs.

Chaos erupted near 6th and Denver in Downtown Tulsa when someone fired several shots and then drove off.

Officers from several agencies responded immediately.

“They ran toward the gunfire, encountered a lot of people on the ground, there was a lot of chaos," Major John Bryant with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said it began at a murder hearing for Alvin Chaplin, Salathiel Fields and Tajon Figures, in a drive-by shooting after a party near a home near Cherry Street on New Year's Day.

“Little 12-year-old boy Steven Bruner was killed sitting on the front porch," Steve Kunzweiler said. "He had nothing to do with whatever beef was going on with shooters and somebody inside the house."

Kunzweiler was inside that courtroom when some people got angry at a witness who was testifying, and they were shooting a video and posting it on social media.

The judge cleared the courtroom of everybody but the victim's parents.

“Court ultimately ordered basically everybody out of the building as far as testimony was concerned," he said.

Major Bryant said deputies kept an eye on everyone as they went outside.

"We couldn't see them anymore, then all of the sudden, a number of gunshots," Maj. Bryant said.

Major Bryant said situations like this don't happen very often, but they’re prepared for it since hundreds of thousands of people come through the courthouse every year.

"It did not happen at the courthouse, so the system worked, the security worked and I'm proud of it," Maj. Bryant said.

They'll have heightened security on this case as it moves forward through the courts.



