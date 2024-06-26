VIDEO: Tulsa Police Detail Shooting Outside County Courthouse

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg provided details after shots were fired outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Wednesday.

By: News On 6



Meulenberg confirmed that the shots were fired in the parking lot following a preliminary hearing for a murder trial.

"So after the case, when they dismissed people from the court today, some altercation took place here, adjacent to the courthouse down in the parking garage, I don't have a ton of information, but shots were fired by at least one person. Right now we don't have anybody who was hit, we're looking, we found some evidence of the shooting, we found some casings downstairs, we're looking for cars that were hit or individuals that were hit. So, it's possible somebody was hit and was transported to a hospital by car, we don't know, we're still developing this. We are working the scene with Tulsa County, they believe they have what could be a suspect vehicle, but I'm not ready to release that yet. Because to vet it some more," said Meulenberg.

He added that in the aftermath of the shooting, Meulenberg noted that several people were shouting between various parties in the area. He said that emotions were running high for some but that police had the situation under control.

"Obviously, when a 12-year-old loses their life, you're gonna have some high emotions with this. So with this case, I don't know what the court is going to do moving forward as this case progresses, because obviously, there's a security risk now. Knowing that a shooting is happening outside," said Meulenberg.

Meulenberg said they do not have any suspects in custody and do not have any leads on who was shooting. He said that couldn't say if the shooting is gang-related at this time, at least not until the suspect is identified.

"I can't say it's gang-related, because we don't have enough information about the suspect or the victims, or how it happened. Clearly, it's emotionally related. Because emotions are high when you're in any murder trial, particularly when a 12-year-old was shot," said Meulenberg.



