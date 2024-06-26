Shots Fired Outside Tulsa County Courthouse After Preliminary Hearing For Murder Case

Tulsa Police confirmed that shots were fired in the parking of the Tulsa County Courthouse on Wednesday following a preliminary hearing for a murder trial.

Police and deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department responded near 6th and Denver to investigate the shots fired call around 4 p.m.

It happened during a hearing for the New Year's shooting of a 12-year-old in Tulsa that police said was gang-related.

Captain Richard Meulenberg with the Tulsa Police Department said at the scene that there's no confirmation of anyone who was shot, but it's still under investigation.

He said an altercation took place where shots were fired by at least one person. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and a possible suspect vehicle has been identified but not released yet.

Capt. Meulenberg said the hearing was related to a deadly shooting of a 12-year-old in January.

"This is a very active scene," Capt. Meulenberg said. "When a 12-year-old loses their life, you're gonna have some high emotions."

