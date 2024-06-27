New Cell Phone Video Shows Chaos Leading Up To Tulsa County Courthouse Shooting

Shots were fired outside the Tulsa County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing for three men accused in the murder of 12-year-old Steven Bruner.

-

Shots were fired outside the Tulsa County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing for three men accused in the murder of 12-year-old Steven Bruner.

Video posted to social media shows some of the chaos during and after a hearing in the courthouse.

People in the video can be seen making threats and claiming that someone was lying in court.

It also shows people arguing in the parking lot after they are removed from the court proceedings.

The ordeal shut down the courthouse for the rest of the day and some people trying to get inside witnessed the aftermath.

"As soon as I got out of the car I heard screaming, so I walked over to that fence because it sounded like somebody was hurt and I saw the cops had gotten four people out of this car and threw them on the ground," said Jordan Hayes, a witness. "When I approached the fence an officer pointed a gun at me like I was the suspect or something so I just put my hands up and he told me to get out of here."

The preliminary hearing that started it all was for Alvin Chaplin, Salathiel Fields and Tajon Figures. The three are charged with first-degree murder in the New Year's shooting of 12-year-old Steven Bruner.

Police say Bruner was not the intended target and believe the shooting was gang-related.

"Obviously when a 12-year-old loses their life, you're gonna have some high emotions with this. So with this case, I don't know what the court is going to do moving forward as his case progresses because obviously there's a security risk now," Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

Police don't believe anyone was hurt in the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Related Coverage:





This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.