Witness Describes Scene After Shots Fired At Tulsa County Courthouse

Tulsa Police are investigating after someone fired shots outside the Tulsa County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened after things got contentious inside a hearing.

By: News On 6

The shooting happened after things got contentious inside a hearing and a judge cleared the entire courtroom except for a victim's parents, police said.

Video posted on social media shows the chaos during and after the hearing. People in the video can be seen making threats against at least one person who testified in the hearing.

That hearing was for Alvin Chaplin, Salathiel Fields and Tajon Figures. The three men are charged with the murder of 12-year-old Steven Bruner, outside a party on Cherry Street on New Year's Day.

The 12-year-old was not the intended target and the shooting was gang related, according to police. Police said the case is bringing a lot of emotions to the surface.

People at the courthouse during Wednesday's shooting explained what they witnessed.

"As soon as I got out of the car, I heard screaming. So I walked over to that fence because it sounded like somebody was hurt. And I saw the cops had gotten four people out of this car and threw them on the ground," said one witness.

No one was hurt in the shooting on Wednesday and police have not made an arrest yet.