Tulsa Event Center Hosts Spring Market Celebrating Diversity And Unity

By: News On 6

People from all walks of life gathered in Tulsa to celebrate diversity and unity on Saturday.

The Multicultural Celebration and Spring Market was at the Ruffin Event Center near 71st and Lewis.

There were live performances, interactive artwork and more than 40 vendors.

Organizers said the event also gives back.

"We raise money for SpectrumPink Autism Acceptance that helps autistic artists," said Majick Ravenhawk. "We provide them with whatever they need to create their art and help them sell it. And we also are raising money for the Trevor Project."

The event also raised money for a local animal shelter with a silent auction.