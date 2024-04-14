'Look Twice, Save Our Lives': Motorcycle Riders Ask Drivers To Be Aware, Share The Road

After a deadly motorcycle crash in Skiatook on Friday, other riders are asking drivers to look out for them and share the road.

As temperatures rise, so does the amount of motorcycles on the streets.

Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle is always dangerous, but riding a motorcycle can have more risks.

Buckling their helmets and starting their engines, many motorcycle riders were excited to get back on the road for the spring.

"The first thing I do is bless my bike so I know I have his protection," said local rider James Miller.

Miller has been riding street bikes since 1975. He said although he loves taking his Harley out, he knows what's at stake.

"It's always a tragedy when we lose one of our biker brothers or sisters due to an auto collision," he said.

On April 12th, 2024, another motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a car in front of the Osage Casino in Skiatook.

Family members said he was from Indiana and was visiting friends in Tulsa.

“Now somebody's father, their grandfather, their uncle, their son, is not going home, they're never going to see that person again," Miller said.

This is a feeling he knows all too well.

"Lost a good friend of mine last weekend. Nobody pulled out in front of him, he had a mechanical failure. Ran off the road, hit a tree and killed him,” he said.

Law enforcement said the safety of motorcycle riders goes both ways.

"Excessive speed, people aren't expecting to see a bike going 80 miles an hour on a city street and so when someone pulls out in front of you expecting you to be going 40, that can go bad for obvious reasons," said Officer Josh McMath, a member of the Tulsa Police Motorcycle Unit.

He said it's important for those on two wheels to understand what they're doing.

"Go get some actual training to learn how to manipulate a bike properly and learn to use the skills that we use to operate a bike, not just safely, but also to be a better rider overall,” said Officer McMath.

Miller said the message is simple; "look twice, save our lives."

Miller and Officer McMath encourage motorcyclists and drivers to always be aware of their surroundings and to look out for one another so crashes like the one last night aren't as likely to happen.