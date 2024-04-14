OHP: 4-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed By Intoxicated Driver In LeFlore County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old intoxicated driver struck the 4-year-old Sunday afternoon along Highway 270 in LeFlore County.

By: News On 6

-

A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver Sunday afternoon in LeFlore County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 2 p.m. on Highway 270 near 250th Avenue, south of Wister, Oklahoma.

OHP said Miguel Reyes, 18, was driving under the influence in the eastbound lanes when his vehicle went left of the road and struck the 4-year-old.

The child, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by LeFlore County EMS.

OHP said Reyes suffered minor injuries and will be treated at a hospital.

An OHP report says the cause of the crash was driving under the influence.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.