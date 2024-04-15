1 Arrested After Chase Involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a chase that began around 1 a.m. ended with one person in custody.

By: News On 6

One man is in custody after leading state troopers on a chase Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the chase began around 1 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle along Interstate 44.

They say once the trooper got out of his cruiser, the driver took off.

OHP said troopers were able to eventually catch the driver him after he damaged the bottom of his car.