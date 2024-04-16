Family Wants Justice After They Say Sister Was Assaulted, Home Set On Fire

Delaney Pike and Chelsea Jones say their older sister, Amorie Jones, is the rock of their family, and they believe the person who hurt her should be in jail.

Two women say their sister was beaten unconscious, and then her home was set on fire when she was inside.

They say it was their sister's boyfriend, and they want him arrested.

Amorie Jones was in Oklahoma City with her younger sister 13 days ago, and now Chelsea Jones says Amorie is fighting for her life in the ICU with a fractured back, smoke inhalation, paralyzed vocal cords, and lots of bruises and cuts.

"Basically, the assumption, right, is that he had beaten her and lit the fire and left," Pike said.

Amorie's sisters say she was able to write a note saying it was her boyfriend who assaulted her. They say a neighbor pulled Amorie out of the burning house.

"We're going to be forever grateful for you because you saved her life," said Pike.

They say they have plenty of information to give the detective.

"We know where this man lives, we know what he drives, we know his phone number, and we know what he looks like," said Pike.

Amorie's family plans to stay by her side and be there for her throughout her entire recovery.

"The only thing we can do for her right now is to love on her and be here for her and let her know we're going to fight for her no matter what it takes, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to find her justice as well," said Pike.

Tulsa Police confirm they did receive a police report for this case and say a member of the family violence unit has talked to a family member of Amorie.

You can help Amorie Jones here.