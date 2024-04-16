Tulsa Nonprofit Helps Fund Alzheimer's Disease Research In Efforts To Find Cure

More than seven million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation in Tulsa is committed to helping locally and globally.

The Alzheimer's Association helped fund over $100 million in research to find a cure last year. Nonprofits like the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation in Tulsa are also helping.

Bill Major is the president of the foundation. He said Anne Zarrow lived with Alzheimer’s during a time when there wasn't any treatment or diagnosis.

“The family of Anne and Henry Zarrow was needing that care and attention over 20 years ago. We know that what families have to go through is very traumatic and the Alzheimer’s Association really is front lines of helping families to do that,” Major said.

It is a sobering statistic, but the Alzheimer's Association said one in nine people who are 65 and older has Alzheimer's. This money will help provide support groups and pay for fundraising and research.

Major said this is the second time it has given the Alzheimer's Association a $5 million grant. This time the money will be used to help hire the best researchers across the country to study Alzheimer’s and other dementia science worldwide.

Alzheimer's Association Executive Director Sandi Pellow said the foundation's commitment goes back decades.

“They have been supporting the association now since 1990. It’s such a blessing that this is the second time they have given such a huge donation for research because we know research is the way to a cure," Pellow said.

If someone you love has Alzheimer's and you need help, you can call the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.