Okmulgee Co. Humane Society To Open New Adoption Center, Care For More Animals

Thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Sam Viersen Family Foundation, the humane society is going to revitalize a building from the 1920s and turn it into a new adoption center.

The Okmulgee County Humane Society currently shares a space with the city of Okmulgee Animal Shelter. Humane Society President Aimee Robinson said this means there isn't as much room in the current shelter for animals as they would like.

The humane society only has access to four kennels to pull dogs from the animal control side. Robinson said the new building will greatly increase its capacity.

"With this new space, we’re going to have more space to save more dogs, more cats from the city shelter, as well as help the county. There are of course a number of dumped animals that end up in the county. And that's something we really want to work to save as many animals as we can and find great homes," Robinson said.

While the humane society is at a no kill status, it does need more space. The new building will provide more kennels to hold animals as the humane society works to get them adopted.

It will also have a big green space next to the building for the animals and any events the humane society puts on.

Plans for the building are being drawn up which could take a few months. Once the designs are finalized, construction will begin.

Robinsons said she expects the new facility to be ready for use sometime in 2025.