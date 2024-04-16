Smoke & Guns 9 Will Takeover The Tulsa BOK Center To Raise Money For Charity

A night of MMA action is headed back to the BOK center this month with Smoke and Guns 9 presented by QuikTrip.

By: News On 6

-

A night of MMA action is headed back to the BOK center this month with Smoke and Guns 9 presented by QuikTrip.

The event card is scheduled to feature fights between firefighters and police officers, sheriff deputies, or state troopers, including the first appearance by a member of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The proceeds benefit Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Special Olympics of Oklahoma. As of April 16, Smoke & Guns has raised nearly $400,000 for charity.

Smoke and Guns is 7 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 27 at the BOK Center. Smoke & Guns 9 presented by QuikTrip is sanctioned by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission.



