Tulsa Woman Arrested, Accused Of Murder And Child Neglect

Prosecutors charge a Tulsa woman with murder and child neglect after they say her 11-month-old son died from a fentanyl overdose.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police say Joshonna Bullock's son died in November.

Police say a friend had called the baby's father, urging him to come get the baby since Bullock was using drugs.

It says the father went the very next day and found the baby not breathing.

Bullock has five children, ages 14, 9, 7, 5 and the baby.

Two children say they've seen drugs and drug use in the home.

The affidavit says Bullock has a DHS history of testing positive for drugs while pregnant in 2018, and her baby's cord blood tested positive for drugs in 2022.