Son Of Missing Woman Looking For Answers 30 Years Later

Denise Wells went missing from Haskell, Oklahoma, 30 years ago this week. She drove to Pennsylvania to visit a friend and disappeared without a trace. Now, her son is looking for answers all these years later.

Denise Wells went missing from Haskell, Oklahoma, 30 years ago this week. She drove to Pennsylvania to visit a friend and disappeared without a trace. Now, her son is looking for answers all these years later.

Blake Wells was 16 months old when his mother, Denise Wells, went missing. He said the hardest part is watching her parents, his grandparents search for answers.

Denise went missing in April of 1994 when her son, Blake, was a toddler. He doesn't remember her, but when he sees a picture of her, he feels connected to her.

"I see happiness," Blake said. "She was absolutely beautiful, and she just looked like she didn't have a care in the world."

Blake said when his mother was 23 years old, she planned to visit a friend in Pennsylvania. She planned to take a bus there and only be gone for five days, but her plans changed.

"She ended up getting a rental car and driving herself, and that car ended up being found in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with nobody in it, batteries dead, out of fuel, and never to be seen again," said Blake.

Blake remembers law enforcement coming to his home in Haskell, looking for any piece of evidence that could help find his mother.

"I remember investigators coming here throughout my childhood, taking mouth swabs, DNA," Blake said.

Blake said the 30th anniversary of his mom's disappearance has been the hardest milestone for him so far.

"It's been so long, and there's no answers to be found," Blake said. "There's cold cases getting cracked every day, so why can't this one be?"

Blake said he wants closure for his grandparents more than himself because, for decades, not a day has gone by that they don't miss their daughter.

"It would mean the world. It would mean going to bed at night and getting a full night's sleep without having to worry about anybody," said Blake.

One thing that brings Blake joy is raising his daughter in the same place he and his mother were raised.

"When I get my little girl, she comes here too. So it's just a lifetime tradition of growing up on the Wells hill," Blake said.

News On 6 spoke with the Pennsylvania State Police. They said they can't give any information on an open investigation, but they do plan to release some news about this case soon.