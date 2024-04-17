Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Investigate Street Vandalism

The Wagoner County Emergency Management stumbled upon the mess in the road near Tullahassee on Monday. Deputies say a man who lives near this part of the road got frustrated with flooding on his property and says the old tin horn under the road was the problem, leaving an 18- to 20-inch-deep hole about 20 feet long.

A Wagoner County man could face criminal charges after Deputies say he intentionally tore up a road near his home.

The Sheriff's office is still working with the District Attorney to figure out exactly what charges can be filed.

“This impacts everybody that uses that road, from the time it was destroyed until the time it was repaired,” said Undersheriff Mark Secrist.

“The emergency management director called me when this happened and said, ‘What do we need to do?’” Secrist said.

“If you've got an issue that something is broke, and you're not getting somebody to call you back, this is not the way to go about it,” said Secrist.

The hole in the road has already been fixed, and it does drain into a neighboring property.

However, tearing up the road could cause issues for first responders, emergency vehicles and the school bus.

“We may have to take an alternate route to get emergency help to whoever needs it on the other side of the hole in the road,” Secrist said.

News On 6 knocked on the door of the home next to where the vandalism happened, and no one answered.

The man's name is not public since he hasn't been officially charged with a crime.

Deputies say, at the very least, he will face vandalism charges and injury to county property.

They say if you have an issue with the roads, contact your county commissioner and get on the agenda for the public meeting they have every Monday.