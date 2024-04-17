1 Injured After Shots Fired From Vehicles In Tulsa Overnight

Police said they first got a call about someone firing shots around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Pine and Denver. A short time later, officers said they were called to a second location a few miles away about more gunfire, right next to a Tulsa fire station.

By: News On 6

One person is in the hospital after a shooting between people in two vehicles overnight near Archer and Utica, Tulsa Police said.

Police said they first got a call about someone firing shots around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Pine and Denver.

A short time later, officers said they were called to a second location a few miles away about more gunfire, right next to a Tulsa fire station.

Police said they arrived in that area and found trash all over the road, and believe a vehicle may have crashed into a dumpster after the shooting. However, no suspect vehicles were found at the scene, police said.

People in two vehicles were likely chasing each other and firing gunshots, according to officers. Police believe this could possibly be gang-related.

Someone did show up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, but there's no word on that person's condition, officers said. The car that person arrived in had bullet holes in it, police said.

Officers haven't released any suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this that could help, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.